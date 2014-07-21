US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips at open on Ukraine, Gaza worry

UPDATE 3-Cigna boosts 1st-qtr profit as Anthem deal heads to U.S. top court
* Anthem files Supreme Court petition on Cigna (Recasts to add Supreme Court filing, Obamacare)
NEW YORK, July 21 U.S. stocks dipped at the open on Monday as developments in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip look to dominate trading amid a thin economic calendar.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 61.84 points or 0.36 percent, to 17,038.34, the S&P 500 lost 5.84 points or 0.3 percent, to 1,972.38 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.64 points or 0.29 percent, to 4,419.51. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Anthem files Supreme Court petition on Cigna (Recasts to add Supreme Court filing, Obamacare)
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.2025 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Snipp announces non-brokered private placement of up to $4.5 million