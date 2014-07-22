版本:
2014年 7月 22日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St climbs at open after raft of earnings

NEW YORK, July 22 U.S. stocks are modestly higher at the open on Tuesday as a cascade of earnings landed and inflation was tame, while hopes rose for an easing of tensions in Ukraine.

The Dow Jones industrial average is rising 29.95 points, or 0.18 percent, to 17,081.68, the S&P 500 is up 7.15 points, or 0.36 percent, to 1,980.78 and the Nasdaq Composite is adding 20.42 points, or 0.46 percent, to 4,445.12. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
