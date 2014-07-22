US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St climbs at open after raft of earnings

BRIEF-Prospero secures C$1.5 mln strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines
* Prospero secures c$1.5-million strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines
NEW YORK, July 22 U.S. stocks are modestly higher at the open on Tuesday as a cascade of earnings landed and inflation was tame, while hopes rose for an easing of tensions in Ukraine.
The Dow Jones industrial average is rising 29.95 points, or 0.18 percent, to 17,081.68, the S&P 500 is up 7.15 points, or 0.36 percent, to 1,980.78 and the Nasdaq Composite is adding 20.42 points, or 0.46 percent, to 4,445.12. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Prospero secures c$1.5-million strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines
WASHINGTON, April 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to halt a class action lawsuit against several containerboard manufacturers, which could now face trial on claims of price fixing by tens of thousands of buyers and nearly $12 billion in potential damages.
* Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices signs marketing agreement with Juwai.com, China's largest international property portal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: