US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls at open; Dow, S&P negative for July

NEW YORK, July 31 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday, with the Dow and S&P 500 turning negative for the month on concerns over the strength of overseas economies and ongoing tensions with Russia.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 106.64 points or 0.63 percent, to 16,773.72, the S&P 500 lost 14.85 points or 0.75 percent, to 1,955.22 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 43.19 points or 0.97 percent, to 4,419.71. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
