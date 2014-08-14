版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat after recent gains

NEW YORK Aug 14 U.S. stocks opened flat on Thursday as investors found few reasons to buy following a sharp rally in the previous session and amid signs of weakness in Europe and ongoing uncertainty over Ukraine.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 19.52 points or 0.12 percent, to 16,671.32, the S&P 500 gained 3.12 points or 0.16 percent, to 1,949.84 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.09 points or 0.11 percent, to 4,439.22. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
