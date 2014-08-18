版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 18日 星期一 21:32 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as Ukraine tensions ease

NEW YORK Aug 18 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as the threat of an escalation in Ukraine appeared to lessen and the latest flurry of merger action supported equities.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 69.55 points or 0.42 percent, to 16,732.46, the S&P 500 gained 7.74 points or 0.4 percent, to 1,962.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 24.30 points or 0.54 percent, to 4,489.23. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐