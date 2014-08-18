US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as Ukraine tensions ease

Credit Suisse to make capital hike decision after AGM - report
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.
NEW YORK Aug 18 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as the threat of an escalation in Ukraine appeared to lessen and the latest flurry of merger action supported equities.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 69.55 points or 0.42 percent, to 16,732.46, the S&P 500 gained 7.74 points or 0.4 percent, to 1,962.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 24.30 points or 0.54 percent, to 4,489.23. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
ZURICH, April 23 LafargeHolcim is close to announcing that its chief executive Eric Olsen is to step down following an internal investigation into activities at a former Lafarge cement plant in Syria, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing sources close to the company.