US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher; Nasdaq at 14-year high

Credit Suisse to make capital hike decision after AGM - report
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.
NEW YORK Aug 18 U.S. stocks rallied on Monday, with the Nasdaq closing at a 14-year high as increasing homebuilder confidence and hopes for receding tensions in Russia emboldened investors in the equity market.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 175.83 points or 1.06 percent, to end unofficially at 16,838.74. The S&P 500 gained 16.66 points or 0.85 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,971.72. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 43.39 points or 0.97 percent, to close unofficially at 4,508.31.
The Nasdaq closed above 4,500 for the first time since March 2000. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)
ZURICH, April 23 LafargeHolcim is close to announcing that its chief executive Eric Olsen is to step down following an internal investigation into activities at a former Lafarge cement plant in Syria, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
