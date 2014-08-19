US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher, Home Depot rallies

BRIEF-Butterfield reports Q1 earnings per share $0.65
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
NEW YORK Aug 19 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, putting the S&P 500 on track for a second straight day of gains, following solid earnings from Home Depot as well as supportive economic data on inflation and the housing market.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 40.24 points or 0.24 percent, to 16,878.98, the S&P 500 gained 2.68 points or 0.14 percent, to 1,974.42 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.28 points or 0.14 percent, to 4,514.59.
Shares of Home Depot, a Dow component, jumped 4.6 percent to $87.33. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Announces the opening of four new U-Save car & truck rental locations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CAPREIT president and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Schwartz informs employees and unitholders of health condition