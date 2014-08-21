US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends at record closing high after data

NEW YORK Aug 21 U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday, with the S&P 500 ending at a record on a flurry of positive economic data. Trading was light as investors waited for possible clues about interest rates from central bankers attending an annual meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 60.43 points or 0.36 percent, to end unofficially at to 17,039.56. The S&P 500 gained 5.87 points or 0.30 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,992.38, surpassing a previous record set on July 24. The Nasdaq Composite added 5.62 points or 0.12 percent, to close unofficially at 4,532.10. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)