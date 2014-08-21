US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends at record closing high after data

NEW YORK Aug 21 U.S. stocks closed higher on
Thursday, with the S&P 500 ending at a record on a flurry of
positive economic data. Trading was light as investors waited
for possible clues about interest rates from central bankers
attending an annual meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 60.43 points or
0.36 percent, to end unofficially at to 17,039.56. The S&P 500
gained 5.87 points or 0.30 percent, to finish
unofficially at 1,992.38, surpassing a previous record set on
July 24. The Nasdaq Composite added 5.62 points or 0.12
percent, to close unofficially at 4,532.10.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)