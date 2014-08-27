版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat with indexes near records

NEW YORK Aug 27 U.S. stocks opened flat on Wednesday as investors found few reasons to keep buying after a rally that has taken indexes to repeated records even as there was little seen on the horizon that could derail the rally.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 25.36 points or 0.15 percent, to 17,132.06, the S&P 500 gained 1.71 points or 0.09 percent, to 2,001.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.88 points or 0.08 percent, to 4,574.51. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by James Dalgleish)
