US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens down on Ukraine concerns

NEW YORK Aug 28 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday after Ukraine's president said Russian forces had been brought into his country, bringing concerns over the volatile region back into focus and overshadowing some positive U.S. economic data.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 43.79 points or 0.26 percent, to 17,078.22, the S&P 500 lost 5.74 points or 0.29 percent, to 1,994.38 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.97 points or 0.37 percent, to 4,552.65. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
