US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up, indexes on track for strong week

NEW YORK Aug 29 U.S. stocks opened with modest gains on Friday, putting major indexes on track for their fourth straight week of gains, though trading was light going into the Labor Day holiday.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 20.42 points or 0.12 percent, to 17,099.99, the S&P 500 gained 3.32 points or 0.17 percent, to 2,000.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added 13.58 points or 0.3 percent, to 4,571.27. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)