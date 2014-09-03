版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 3日 星期三 21:32 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up on hopes for Ukraine ceasefire

NEW YORK, Sept 3 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday as optimism grew that a resolution would be reached between Ukraine and Russia, with investors also looking ahead to data on factory orders.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 38.4 points or 0.23 percent, to 17,105.96, the S&P 500 gained 4.17 points or 0.21 percent, to 2,006.45 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.16 points or 0.24 percent, to 4,609.34. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐