2014年 9月 12日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips at open; set to snap 5-week win streak

NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Friday, as the latest economic data gave little insight into the health of consumer spending.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 31.21 points, or 0.18 percent, to 17,017.79, the S&P 500 lost 2.94 points, or 0.15 percent, to 1,994.51 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.59 points, or 0.06 percent, to 4,589.21. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
