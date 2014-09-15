版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St flat, but energy shares lower

NEW YORK, Sept 15 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday as traders gauged the effect of tumbling crude oil prices, with the energy sector falling but bullish outlooks for retail and other consumer stocks.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 6.29 points, or 0.04 percent, to 16,993.8, the S&P 500 lost 0.26 points, or 0.01 percent, to 1,985.28 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.84 points, or 0.02 percent, to 4,566.76. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
