US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat ahead of Fed statement

NEW YORK, Sept 17 U.S. stocks opened flat on Wednesday, ahead of a key statement by the Federal Reserve, which is expected to provide clues on the next monetary policy move by the U.S. central bank.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 3.69 points, or 0.02 percent, to 17,128.28, the S&P 500 gained 1.19 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,000.17 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.79 points, or 0.04 percent, to 4,554.55. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
