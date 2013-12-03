版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 3日 星期二 22:32 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls at open on Fed taper concerns

NEW YORK Dec 3 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 down for a third consecutive session, on concerns the Federal Reserve may begin to reduce its stimulus earlier than some had anticipated.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 25.95 points or 0.16 percent, to 15,982.82, the S&P 500 lost 2.96 points or 0.16 percent, to 1,797.94 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.074 points or 0.15 percent, to 4,039.186.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐