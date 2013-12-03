US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls at open on Fed taper concerns

BRIEF-Total Energy Services Inc announces further take-up of Savanna common shares
* Total Energy Services Inc announces further take-up of savanna common shares and extension of period for tender of additional Savanna common shares under its offer
NEW YORK Dec 3 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 down for a third consecutive session, on concerns the Federal Reserve may begin to reduce its stimulus earlier than some had anticipated.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 25.95 points or 0.16 percent, to 15,982.82, the S&P 500 lost 2.96 points or 0.16 percent, to 1,797.94 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.074 points or 0.15 percent, to 4,039.186.
* Total Energy Services Inc announces further take-up of savanna common shares and extension of period for tender of additional Savanna common shares under its offer
* Sito Mobile confirms receipt of two purported notices of director nominations
April 7 Morgan Stanley shareholders will again vote on an investor proposal from the AFL-CIO union that would prohibit stock awards from vesting for bank executives who resign for government service.