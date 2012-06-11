US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St pares gain, Nasdaq briefly negative

NEW YORK, June 11 U.S. stocks pared early gains and the Nasdaq briefly turned negative after initial enthusiasm over the aid package for Spain faded.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 26.41 points, or 0.21 percent, to 12,580.61. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 2.34 points, or 0.18 percent, to 1,328.00. The Nasdaq Composite Index edged up 1.82 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,860.24.