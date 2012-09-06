版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 6日 星期四 19:51 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Futures briefly pare gains after ECB rate announcement

NEW YORK, Sept 6 U.S. stock indexes briefly pared gains on Thursday after the European Central Bank held its main interest rate at a record low of 0.75 percent.

S&P 500 futures rose 5.8 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 45 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 11.75 points.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐