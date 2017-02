NEW YORK, June 18 U.S. stocks pared early losses on Monday in an erratic start to the week's trading that looks set to be dominated by events in Europe and the Federal Reserve's policy statement.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 19.33 points, or 0.15 percent, to 12,747.84. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped 0.20 point, or 0.01 percent, to 1,342.64. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 10.68 points, or 0.37 percent, to 2,883.48.