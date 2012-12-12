US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Dow briefly negative; S&P 500 pares gain

NEW YORK Dec 12 The Dow briefly turned negative and the S&P 500 pared gains in late trading on Wednesday as investors digested comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell briefly before turning up 6.37 points, or 0.05 percent, at 13,254.81. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.95 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,429.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 6.46 points, or 0.21 percent, at 3,015.85.