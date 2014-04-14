US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St pares gains as biotech turns negative

NEW YORK, April 14 U.S. stocks cut their gains
on Monday, with the Nasdaq falling and the S&P 500 turning
nearly flat as biotech shares reversed an early rally to drop
sharply.
The Nasdaq biotech index fell 1.7 percent after
earlier rising as high as 2.7 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 40.01 points,
or 0.25 percent, at 16,066.76. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 1.52 points, or 0.08 percent, at 1,817.21. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 10.32 points, or 0.26
percent, at 3,989.42.
