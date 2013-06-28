US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq turn higher

BRIEF-Stada supports offer by Bain Capital, Cinven worth 66 euros per share
* Stada supports the voluntary public tender offer by Bain Capital and Cinven worth euro 66.00 per share
NEW YORK, June 28 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq turned higher while the Dow pared losses in late morning trading on Friday, with the S&P 500 led by gains in the consumer discretionary sector.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.40 points at 15,024.09. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.75 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,614.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 10.95 points, or 0.32 percent, at 3,412.82.
* Ford continues drive to be global electric vehicle leader, reveals industry's first pursuit-rated hybrid police car
* Swift Transportation is merging with Knight Transportation in stock swap; Cos together are worth more than $5 billion - WSJ