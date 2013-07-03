RPT-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St pares losses as tech shares advance

NEW YORK, July 3 Wall Street pared losses on Wednesday with the Dow industrials and Nasdaq Composite briefly in positive territory as technology and consumer stocks offset declines in bank shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.58 points or 0.01 percent, to 14,930.83, the S&P 500 lost 4.78 points or 0.3 percent, to 1,609.3 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.06 point to 3,433.33.