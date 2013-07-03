RPT-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St pares losses as tech shares advance

BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics announces presentation of new data
* Sangamo Therapeutics announces presentation of new data demonstrating significant reduction of TAU expression using proprietary ZFP gene regulation technology
NEW YORK, July 3 Wall Street pared losses on Wednesday with the Dow industrials and Nasdaq Composite briefly in positive territory as technology and consumer stocks offset declines in bank shares.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.58 points or 0.01 percent, to 14,930.83, the S&P 500 lost 4.78 points or 0.3 percent, to 1,609.3 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.06 point to 3,433.33.
* Blueprint Medicines announces proposed public offering of shares of common stock
* Omnova Solutions continues year-over-year earnings growth in 2017 first quarter