US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St trims losses into EU market close

BRIEF-LendingTree reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.87
* LendingTree Inc sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be in range of $93 - $97 million, or 33 pct-39 pct compared to full-year 2016
NEW YORK May 9 U.S. stocks cut losses heading into the close on Wednesday of European markets, in choppy trading driven by increased fears about Europe's debt crisis.
The S&P 500 earlier had fallen sharply to test support at around 1,340 before recovering of its losses just ahead of the close of stock trading in Europe.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 62.48 points, or 0.48 percent, at 12,869.61. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 6.27 points, or 0.47 percent, at 1,357.45. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 10.59 points, or 0.36 percent, at 2,935.68.
* LendingTree Inc sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be in range of $93 - $97 million, or 33 pct-39 pct compared to full-year 2016
* Says pending divestiture of mobile division, expected to close in Q1, resulted in a goodwill impairment charge of $213 million
* Cinemark holdings, inc. Reports record results for 2016 and announces a 7.4% increase in its annual dividend