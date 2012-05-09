US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St trims losses into EU market close

NEW YORK May 9 U.S. stocks cut losses heading into the close on Wednesday of European markets, in choppy trading driven by increased fears about Europe's debt crisis.

The S&P 500 earlier had fallen sharply to test support at around 1,340 before recovering of its losses just ahead of the close of stock trading in Europe.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 62.48 points, or 0.48 percent, at 12,869.61. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 6.27 points, or 0.47 percent, at 1,357.45. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 10.59 points, or 0.36 percent, at 2,935.68.