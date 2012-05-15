US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St to fall as Greece calls elections

NEW YORK May 15 U.S. stock index futures sharply pared gains on news Greece will hold new elections after political leaders failed to reach agreement on a coalition government on Tuesday.

S&P 500 futures fell 2.6 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 30 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 3.25 points.