US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St pares early gains

NEW YORK, June 12 U.S. stocks pared gains on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 briefly turning negative as yields on the Spanish 10-year bond hit a euro-era high, pointing to continued stress in the nation's debt markets shortly after an announced European Union bailout.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 14.84 points, or 0.12 percent, to 12,426.07. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 0.08 points, or 0.01 percent, to 1,308.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.57 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,809.16.

