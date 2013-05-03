US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures jump after jobs report

NEW YORK May 3 U.S. stock index futures shot up on Friday after data showed U.S. employment rose more than expected in April, pushing the unemployment rate down to 7.5 percent, which could help ease concerns of a sharp slowdown in the economy.

S&P 500 futures rose 8.5 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 79 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 17 points.