US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures volatile, extend gains after payrolls report

NEW YORK Dec 6 U.S. stock index futures extended gains in volatile trading Friday after data showed employers hired more workers than expected in November and the jobless rate fell to a five-year low, which could fan speculation the Federal Reserve could soon start reducing its bond purchases program.

S&P 500 futures rose 9 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 70 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 13 points.

