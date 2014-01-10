US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures trim gains after payroll report

BRIEF-Noble Midstream Partners increases quarterly distribution
* Noble Midstream Partners Lp - distribution represents a 4.7% increase over Q4 2016 distribution of $0.3925 per unit
NEW YORK Jan 10 U.S. stock index futures trimmed gains on Friday, after the December nonfarm payroll report came in sharply below expectations.
S&P 500 futures rose 3.6 points, off their highs of the premarket session but still above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 9 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 17.75 points.
* Noble Midstream Partners Lp - distribution represents a 4.7% increase over Q4 2016 distribution of $0.3925 per unit
MEXICO CITY, April 27 A probe by Mexico's antitrust authority into alleged price manipulation in the market for government bonds is "credit negative" for banks, which are the biggest intermediaries of government paper, Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday.
* Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA: Wilhelmsen acquires Drew Marine Technical