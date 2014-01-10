版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures trim gains after payroll report

NEW YORK Jan 10 U.S. stock index futures trimmed gains on Friday, after the December nonfarm payroll report came in sharply below expectations.

S&P 500 futures rose 3.6 points, off their highs of the premarket session but still above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 9 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 17.75 points.
