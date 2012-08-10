版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 11日 星期六 04:05 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P ekes out gains to run streak to six days

NEW YORK Aug 10 The S&P 500 finished slightly higher on Friday to run its streak to six straight sessions, but activity was light, and gains were slight as the market enters a seasonally slow period.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 42.76 points, or 0.32 percent, to end unofficially at 13,207.95. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 3.06 points, or 0.22 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,405.86. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 2.22 points, or 0.07 percent, to close unofficially at 3,020.86.

For the week, the Dow rose 0.8 percent, the S&P 500 climbed 1.1 percent and the Nasdaq jumped 1.8 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐