US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat, but Amazon helps Nasdaq

NEW YORK, July 26 U.S. stocks finished mostly flat on Friday, though a rally in Amazon.com shares a day after the online retailer's results helped boost the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 2.99 points, or 0.02 percent, at 15,558.60. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.39 points, or 0.08 percent, at 1,691.64. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 7.98 points, or 0.22 percent, at 3,613.16.

For the week, the Dow rose 0.1 percent, the S&P 500 was flat and the Nasdaq rose 0.7 percent.
