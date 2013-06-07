版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Futures turn positive before payrolls

NEW YORK, June 7 U.S. stock index futures turned positive shortly ahead of the release of the May employment report figures.

S&P 500 futures rose 2.6 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 11 points and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 1.25 points.
