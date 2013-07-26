US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St cuts declines heading into close

NEW YORK, July 26 U.S. stocks cut earlier declines heading into the closing bell on Friday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq pushing into positive territory as shares of Starbucks and Amazon.com rose in the wake of their earnings reports.

The Dow Jones industrial average was off 10.74 points, or 0.07 percent, to 15,544.87. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index edged up 0.02 points, or 0.00 percent, at 1,690.27. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 5.69 points, or 0.16 percent, to 3,610.88.