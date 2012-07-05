US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Futures turn positive after ADP data

NEW YORK, July 5 U.S. stock index index futures turned positive on Thursday after ADP data showed private-sector employment rose more than expected in June.

S&P 500 futures rose 4.4 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 26 points and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 3 points.