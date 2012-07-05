US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Futures turn positive after ADP data

BRIEF-Malaysia Airlines says Q4 load factor rose to 81 percent
* Says identified further 400 million ringgit of cost reductions in 2017 to offset us dollar strength
NEW YORK, July 5 U.S. stock index index futures turned positive on Thursday after ADP data showed private-sector employment rose more than expected in June.
S&P 500 futures rose 4.4 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 26 points and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 3 points.
* Says identified further 400 million ringgit of cost reductions in 2017 to offset us dollar strength
* Square, inc. Announces pricing of $400 million convertible notes offering
* On 28 February 2017, board of directors of Tetragon declared a dividend of u.s. $0.1725 (17.25 cents) per share in respect of Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)