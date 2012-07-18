US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tech shares buoy Wall St in early trading

NEW YORK, July 18 U.S. stocks turned positive in
early trading on Wednesday, led by technology shares including
EMC Corp after the company announced an executive
shuffle and posted strong preliminary results.
The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 5.45
points, or 0.04 percent, to 12,810.99. The S&P 500 Index
gained 2.45 points, or 0.18 percent, to 1,366.12. The Nasdaq
Composite rose 16.24 points, or 0.56 percent, to
2,926.28.
EMC shares jumped 9.1 percent to $25 after the data storage
equipment maker replaced the CEO of its software unit VMware Inc
.