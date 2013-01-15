版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St cuts declines as retailers gain

NEW YORK, Jan 15 - U.S. stocks cut earlier declines on Tuesday, with the Dow turning positive as shares of retail companies rose.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 2.44 points, or 0.02 percent, at 13,509.76. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 0.12 point, or 0.01 percent, to 1,470.56. The Nasdaq Composite Index was off 5.69 points, or 0.18 percent, to 3,111.82.

