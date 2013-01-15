US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St cuts declines as retailers gain

UPDATE 1-S.Korea prosecution to question Lotte Group chief in graft probe
* Shin Dong-bin summoned to appear early Friday for questioning
NEW YORK, Jan 15 - U.S. stocks cut earlier declines on Tuesday, with the Dow turning positive as shares of retail companies rose.
The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 2.44 points, or 0.02 percent, at 13,509.76. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 0.12 point, or 0.01 percent, to 1,470.56. The Nasdaq Composite Index was off 5.69 points, or 0.18 percent, to 3,111.82.
* Shin Dong-bin summoned to appear early Friday for questioning
BEIJING, April 6 Ford Motor Co said it would launch a plug-in hybrid car in China in 2018 and a fully electric sport-utility vehicle in the next five years, as it works toward electrifying most of its lineup in the world's biggest auto market by 2025.
SHANGHAI, April 6 China's Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd will pay $960 million for a 50 percent stake in Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero gold mine in Argentina, the Canadian miner said in a press release on Thursday.