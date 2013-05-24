US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-P&G lifts Dow into positive territory

BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK May 24 U.S. stock indexes pared most of their earlier declines on Friday and the Dow pushed into positive territory, helped by a strong gain in shares of Procter & Gamble.
The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 4.42 points, or 0.03 percent, at 15,298.92. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index were off 1.69 points, or 0.10 percent, to 1,648.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 3.00 points, or 0.09 percent, to 3,456.42.
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict