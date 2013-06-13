版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 13日 星期四 21:03 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Nasdaq futures turn positive

NEW YORK, June 13 U.S. stock index futures trimmed declines, with S&P and Nasdaq futures turning positive, after data showed jobless claims declined last week and retail sales rose more than expected in May.

S&P 500 futures rose 1.2 points and were slightly below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures shed 2 points and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 3 points.
