2013年 11月 8日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St to tick up at open after payrolls

NEW YORK Nov 8 U.S. stock index futures drifted higher ahead of the open on Friday, in the wake of data that showed U.S. job growth unexpectedly accelerated in October, raising the chance that the Federal Reserve will scale back its stimulus program before the end of the year.

S&P 500 futures rose 2 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 7 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 11 points.
