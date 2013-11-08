US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St to tick up at open after payrolls

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 0600 GMT/2 AM ET
Escalating U.S. role in Syria, Trump orders strikes on Assad airbase
NEW YORK Nov 8 U.S. stock index futures drifted higher ahead of the open on Friday, in the wake of data that showed U.S. job growth unexpectedly accelerated in October, raising the chance that the Federal Reserve will scale back its stimulus program before the end of the year.
S&P 500 futures rose 2 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 7 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 11 points.
Escalating U.S. role in Syria, Trump orders strikes on Assad airbase
* Co forecasts Q1 profit of $8.8 bln, vs $8.3 bln analysts f'casts
(Adds detail, comment; updates prices) By Jim Regan (Australia) and Melanie Burton SYDNEY, April 7 London copper prices firmed on Friday as the U.S. dollar fell after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria. Geopolitical concerns related to Syria will dominate markets over the next few days, with gold likely to climb and base metals easing if tension escalates, said analyst Daniel Morgan of UBS in Sydney. "If there is a de-escalation,