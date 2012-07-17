US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St turns positive, materials up

NEW YORK, July 17 U.S. stocks turned positive before midday on Tuesday, with materials shares leading the way higher.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 51.16 points, or 0.40 percent, at 12,778.37. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 4.38 points, or 0.32 percent, at 1,358.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 4.85 points, or 0.17 percent, at 2,901.79.