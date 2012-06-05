MARKET PULSE: U.S. stocks on the move: JA Solar, Caterpillar

June 5 Some U.S. stocks on the move on Tuesday:

** NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE HOLDINGS, $19.99, up 2 pct

** BANK OF AMERICA, $7.07, up 2 pct

Nationstar said one of its units will acquire residential mortgage servicing rights from Bank of America for an undisclosed amount.

** LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC, $2.41, down 13 pct

** AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC, $26.39, down 7 pct

Shares of the companies fell after Netflix Inc said it is shifting more video streaming traffic to its own content delivery network.

** ORACLE CORP, $26.66, up 2 pct

The company will buy Collective Intellect, which helps businesses to get information about consumers from Facebook and Twitter pages.

** JA SOLAR HOLDINGS CO LTD, $1.00, up 12 pct

The Chinese solar equipment maker posted a bigger-than-expected first quarter loss, but managed to hold its gross margins as shipments topped its forecast.

** FREESCALE SEMICONDUCTOR HOLDINGS LTD, $9.35, up 7 pct

The Chip maker named Gregg Lowe, a long-time executive of rival Texas Instruments Inc, as its new CEO.

** CATERPILLAR INC, $83.83, up 1 pct

** WESTPORT INNOVATIONS, $26.52, up 19 pct

The earth-moving equipment maker will tie up with Westport Innovations to develop natural gas-powered engines for mining trucks and locomotives to take advantage of low prices for the fuel.

** LAYNE CHRISTENSEN, $19.19, up 3 pct

The drilling and construction services provider reported quarterly results.