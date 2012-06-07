MARKET PULSE: U.S. stocks on the move: Best Buy, Navistar, Smucker

June 7 Some U.S. stocks on the move on Thursday:
** NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP, $21.61, down 23 pct
The U.S. truck and engine maker reported a second-quarter
loss and cut its profit forecast for the year, as it continues
to wait on U.S. regulatory approval for a new model of diesel
engine.
** COMVERSE TECHNOLOGY INC, $5.55, down 9 pct
The company posted a surprise quarterly loss due to a delay
in recognizing revenue, a sign that the telecom billing software
maker is still seeing customers defer contracts.
** BEST BUY CO INC, $18.62, down 6 pct
The company's founder Richard Schulze said on Thursday he
was resigning as chairman and a director, effective immediately,
and was exploring all options for his 20.1 percent stake in the
electronics retailer.
** SPRINT NEXTEL CORP, $2.78, up 2 pct
** APPLE INC, $576.54, up 1 pct
Sprint said on Thursday that its Virgin Mobile prepaid
business would start selling Apple iPhone later this month,
pitching it against smaller prepaid rival Leap Wireless
International.
** J.M. SMUCKER CO, $75.74, up 0.4 pct
The company reported fourth-quarter earnings above Wall
Street estimates, helped by higher prices for brands such as Jif
peanut butter and Folgers coffee, but indicated that it would
cut prices to boost demand.
** MEN'S WEARHOUSE INC, $29.86, down 16 pct
The clothing retailer forecast weaker profit for the
second-quarter on delays in corporate orders for uniforms in the
UK.
** TITAN MACHINERY INC, $28.21, down 15 pct
The farm equipment retailer posted a quarterly profit that
missed analysts' expectations on higher costs.
** LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC, $63.88, down 9 pct
The Yogawear retailer reported higher first-quarter profit
on Thursday, but inventories rose, and the company said growth
in same-store sales would slow.