MARKET PULSE: News Corp, Facebook, Coca-Cola, Ford

June 26 Some U.S. stocks on the move on Tuesday:

NEWS CORP $21.53, up 7 pct

The company is considering splitting into two to separate its publishing assets from its more lucrative entertainment business, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

FACEBOOK INC $32.63, up 1.9 pct

The social networking website named Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg as a director on Monday, elevating the first woman to a board that includes seven men.

FORD MOTOR CO $9.99, down 0.2 pct

The company sees the U.S. sales pace of new cars and trucks in June largely in the same range as in May as the outlook for the economy remains mixed, a top executive said on Tuesday.

COCA-COLA CO $74.50, down 0.3 pct

The world's largest soft-drinks maker plans to invest $5 billion in India by 2020, Chairman Muhtar Kent said in the Indian capital on Tuesday.

H.J. HEINZ CO $53.02, down 0.4 pct

The head of the ketchup and soup maker's North American business, its largest segment, is leaving the company and will be replaced by the executive who was appointed just last month to oversee its business in the rest of the world.

SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORP $55.77, down 0.3 pct

The wireless tower operator will buy 3,252 mobile phone tower sites in the United States and Puerto Rico from privately held TowerCo for about $1.45 billion to benefit from an explosion in data traffic.

SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC $9.48, up 66 pct

The company said the U.S. health regulator granted a tentative approval to its epilepsy treatment Trokendi XR.

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO $44.23, down 0.7 pct

Industrial conglomerate warned that a strengthening U.S. dollar would reduce its fourth-quarter sales by an estimated $120 million, but kept its full-year earnings outlook of $3.35 to $3.50 per share.

COINSTAR INC $64.39, down 1.5 pct

The Redbox kiosks owner, which bought NCR Corp's DVD assets, lowered its full-year profit forecast to factor in charges related to the acquisition.

LDK Solar Co Ltd $1.88, down 7 pct

The supplier of wafers and cells to the solar market warned of difficult market conditions ahead after lower selling prices sent the Chinese firm to a deeper-than-expected first-quarter loss on Tuesday.

H.B. FULLER CO $30.72, up 7 pct

The specialty chemicals maker's quarterly profit beat market estimates and the company raised its full-year profit forecast, citing cost savings from a recently acquired adhesives business.

ROBBINS & MYERS INC $39.62, down 4 pct

The oil and gas drilling equipment maker posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on an increase in drilling, but forecast fourth-quarter earnings below Street estimates.