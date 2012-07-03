MARKET PULSE: Microsoft, Apple, Google, BlackRock

July 3 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Tuesday:

MICROSOFT CORP, Monday close $30.56, down 2 pct premarket

Microsoft admitted its largest acquisition in the Internet sector was effectively worthless and wiped out any profit for the last quarter, as it announced a $6.2 billion charge to write down the value of an online advertising agency it bought five years ago.

GOOGLE, Monday close $580.47

The company has offered to settle antitrust charges following an ultimatum by EU regulators investigating its business practices, in a move that could stave off a hefty fine.

APPLE INC, Monday close $592.52, up 0.25 premarket

A U.S. judge on Monday rejected a request by Samsung Electronics Co to lift a ban on U.S. sales of its Galaxy Tab 10.1, another setback for the South Korean firm in its tablet patent battle with iPad maker Apple.

NORTHERN TRUST CORP, Monday close $46.35

Oslo may seem far removed from Chicago, but the downgrade of a Norwegian lender's debt rating last fall led U.S.-based Northern Trust to step in with $69.7 million of support for two of its money market funds.

BOEING, Monday close $73.18

The U.S. planemaker hiked its 20-year market forecast, predicting demand for 34,000 new aircraft worth $4.5 trillion, on growth in emerging regions and as airlines seek efficient new planes to counter high fuel costs.

BLACKROCK, Monday close $169.63

The U.S. investment manager is buying Swiss Re's European private equity arm, marking the second deal for a private equity fund manager in as many days as sellers contend with a new regulatory landscape and tough trading.

M*MODAL, Monday close $12.93

Technology services firm M*Modal agreed to be acquired in an all-cash deal for about $1.1 billion by One Equity Partners, the private investment arm of JP Morgan Chase & Co.