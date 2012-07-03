MARKET PULSE: Microsoft, Apple, Google, BlackRock

July 3 Some U.S. stocks on the move on Tuesday:
MICROSOFT CORP, $30.36, down 1 pct
Microsoft admitted its largest acquisition in the Internet
sector was effectively worthless and wiped out any profit for
the last quarter, as it announced a $6.2 billion charge to write
down the value of an online advertising agency it bought five
years ago.
GOOGLE, $578.87, down 0.27 pct
The company has offered to settle antitrust charges
following an ultimatum by EU regulators investigating its
business practices, in a move that could stave off a hefty fine.
APPLE INC, $596.00, up 1 pct
A U.S. judge on Monday rejected a request by Samsung
Electronics Co to lift a ban on U.S. sales of its
Galaxy Tab 10.1, another setback for the South Korean firm in
its tablet patent battle with iPad maker Apple.
NORTHERN TRUST CORP, $46.25, down 0.21 pct
Oslo may seem far removed from Chicago, but the downgrade of
a Norwegian lender's debt rating last fall led U.S.-based
Northern Trust to step in with $69.7 million of support for two
of its money market funds.
BOEING, $73.29, up 0.15 pct
The U.S. planemaker hiked its 20-year market forecast,
predicting demand for 34,000 new aircraft worth $4.5 trillion,
on growth in emerging regions and as airlines seek efficient new
planes to counter high fuel costs.
BLACKROCK, $169.37, down 0.14 pct
The U.S. investment manager is buying Swiss Re's
European private equity arm, marking the second deal for a
private equity fund manager in as many days as sellers contend
with a new regulatory landscape and tough trading.
CHELSEA THERAPEUTICS INTERNATIONAL, $0.77, down 48
pct
The company said a revised proposal to support a marketing
application for its rejected hypotension drug Northera was
deemed insufficient by U.S. health regulators.
M*MODAL, $14.06, up 9 pct
JP MORGAN CHASE & CO, $35.94 down 0.22 pct
Technology services firm M*Modal agreed to be acquired in an
all-cash deal for about $1.1 billion by One Equity Partners, the
private investment arm of JP Morgan Chase.
DUKE ENERGY CORP, $69.34, down 1 pct
Duke Energy closed its $18 billion acquisition of Progress
Energy Inc and said Progress's Chief Executive Bill Johnson has
resigned instead of taking the top job at the combined company,
as had been previously planned.
COEUR D'ALENE MINES CORP, up $18.20, up 5 pct
The gold and silver producer is withdrawing a proposed
offering of senior notes because of weak debt markets, the
company said.