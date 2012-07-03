MARKET PULSE: Microsoft, Apple, Google, BlackRock

July 3 Some U.S. stocks on the move on Tuesday:

MICROSOFT CORP, $30.65, down 0.29 pct

Microsoft admitted its largest acquisition in the Internet sector was effectively worthless and wiped out any profit for the last quarter, as it announced a $6.2 billion charge to write down the value of an online advertising agency it bought five years ago.

GOOGLE, $586.68, up 1 pct

The company has offered to settle antitrust charges following an ultimatum by EU regulators investigating its business practices, in a move that could stave off a hefty fine.

APPLE INC, $598.90, up 1 pct

A U.S. judge on Monday rejected a request by Samsung Electronics Co to lift a ban on U.S. sales of its Galaxy Tab 10.1, another setback for the South Korean firm in its tablet patent battle with iPad maker Apple.

NORTHERN TRUST CORP, $46.25, down 0.21 pct

Oslo may seem far removed from Chicago, but the downgrade of a Norwegian lender's debt rating last fall led U.S.-based Northern Trust to step in with $69.7 million of support for two of its money market funds.

BOEING, $74.07, up 1 pct

The U.S. planemaker hiked its 20-year market forecast, predicting demand for 34,000 new aircraft worth $4.5 trillion, on growth in emerging regions and as airlines seek efficient new planes to counter high fuel costs.

BLACKROCK, $173.71, up 2 pct

The U.S. investment manager is buying Swiss Re's European private equity arm, marking the second deal for a private equity fund manager in as many days as sellers contend with a new regulatory landscape and tough trading.

CHELSEA THERAPEUTICS INTERNATIONAL, $0.87, down 40 pct

The company said a revised proposal to support a marketing application for its rejected hypotension drug Northera was deemed insufficient by U.S. health regulators.

M*MODAL, $14.06, up 9 pct

JP MORGAN CHASE & CO, $35.78 down 1 pct

Technology services firm M*Modal agreed to be acquired in an all-cash deal for about $1.1 billion by One Equity Partners, the private investment arm of JP Morgan Chase.

COEUR D'ALENE MINES CORP, $18.10, up 4 pct

The gold and silver producer is withdrawing a proposed offering of senior notes because of weak debt markets, the company said.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, $12.42, up 4 pct

The biggest U.S. video game publisher by market capitalization aims to take its popular Call of Duty title as a free-to-play online game to China in a bid to expand its footprint in Asia.

CTC MEDIA INC, $7.23, down 9 pct

UBS Investment Research downgraded the Russian broadcaster's stock to "neutral" from "buy," citing weaker-than-expected television advertising market growth and lower viewership.

SOURCEFIRE INC, $48.90, down 7 pct

The cyber security software maker said Chief Executive John Burris has taken medical leave of absence. Burris is being treated for colon cancer

VERSO PAPER CORP, $1.75, up 50 pct

The coated paper producer said it was exploring a potential deal with rival NewPage Corp, which is in bankruptcy.

CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC, $70.89, up 6 pct

The oil and gas producer said it started an offer to exchange up to $800 million of its senior notes due 2022.