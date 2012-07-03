MARKET PULSE: Microsoft, Apple, Google, BlackRock

July 3 Some U.S. stocks on the move on Tuesday:
MICROSOFT CORP, $30.65, down 0.29 pct
Microsoft admitted its largest acquisition in the Internet
sector was effectively worthless and wiped out any profit for
the last quarter, as it announced a $6.2 billion charge to write
down the value of an online advertising agency it bought five
years ago.
GOOGLE, $586.68, up 1 pct
The company has offered to settle antitrust charges
following an ultimatum by EU regulators investigating its
business practices, in a move that could stave off a hefty fine.
APPLE INC, $598.90, up 1 pct
A U.S. judge on Monday rejected a request by Samsung
Electronics Co to lift a ban on U.S. sales of its
Galaxy Tab 10.1, another setback for the South Korean firm in
its tablet patent battle with iPad maker Apple.
NORTHERN TRUST CORP, $46.25, down 0.21 pct
Oslo may seem far removed from Chicago, but the downgrade of
a Norwegian lender's debt rating last fall led U.S.-based
Northern Trust to step in with $69.7 million of support for two
of its money market funds.
BOEING, $74.07, up 1 pct
The U.S. planemaker hiked its 20-year market forecast,
predicting demand for 34,000 new aircraft worth $4.5 trillion,
on growth in emerging regions and as airlines seek efficient new
planes to counter high fuel costs.
BLACKROCK, $173.71, up 2 pct
The U.S. investment manager is buying Swiss Re's
European private equity arm, marking the second deal for a
private equity fund manager in as many days as sellers contend
with a new regulatory landscape and tough trading.
CHELSEA THERAPEUTICS INTERNATIONAL, $0.87, down 40
pct
The company said a revised proposal to support a marketing
application for its rejected hypotension drug Northera was
deemed insufficient by U.S. health regulators.
M*MODAL, $14.06, up 9 pct
JP MORGAN CHASE & CO, $35.78 down 1 pct
Technology services firm M*Modal agreed to be acquired in an
all-cash deal for about $1.1 billion by One Equity Partners, the
private investment arm of JP Morgan Chase.
COEUR D'ALENE MINES CORP, $18.10, up 4 pct
The gold and silver producer is withdrawing a proposed
offering of senior notes because of weak debt markets, the
company said.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, $12.42, up 4 pct
The biggest U.S. video game publisher by market
capitalization aims to take its popular Call of Duty title as a
free-to-play online game to China in a bid to expand its
footprint in Asia.
CTC MEDIA INC, $7.23, down 9 pct
UBS Investment Research downgraded the Russian broadcaster's
stock to "neutral" from "buy," citing weaker-than-expected
television advertising market growth and lower viewership.
SOURCEFIRE INC, $48.90, down 7 pct
The cyber security software maker said Chief Executive John
Burris has taken medical leave of absence. Burris is being
treated for colon cancer
VERSO PAPER CORP, $1.75, up 50 pct
The coated paper producer said it was exploring a potential
deal with rival NewPage Corp, which is in bankruptcy.
CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC, $70.89, up 6 pct
The oil and gas producer said it started an offer to
exchange up to $800 million of its senior notes due 2022.