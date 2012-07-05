MARKET PULSE: Visteon, Apple, Netflix, Yelp

BRIEF-Square Inc prices $400 million convertible notes offering due 2022
* Square, inc. Announces pricing of $400 million convertible notes offering
July 5 Some U.S. stocks on the move on Thursday:
YELP INC, $26.58, up 8 pct
APPLE INC, $611.32, up 2 pct
Yelp's shares jumped on Thursday following media reports that Apple is planning to integrate the customer reviews website's services into the new maps application in the latest version of its operating system.
NETFLIX INC, $81.53 up 13 pct
The company's shares rose on Thursday after its top executive disclosed a massive surge in customer usage, but analysts questioned the movie-rental company's ability to convert that into revenue.
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP, $93.89, down 0.3 pct
The company posted a 3 percent rise in comparable sales in June, falling short of analysts' forecasts, as a strong dollar hurt the value of its sales overseas.
WALGREEN CO, $29.92, down 1 pct
The largest U.S. drugstore chain said on Thursday it plans to buy regional drugstores from Stephen L. LaFrance Holdings Inc for $438 million, giving it 144 stores in some smaller communities and a distribution center in Arkansas.
VISTEON CORP, $38.13, up 3 pct
The U.S. auto parts supplier said it would offer some $800 million to take full control of South Korean car air conditioner maker Halla Climate Control Corp, but analysts cautioned that a key shareholder may hold out for more.
DIANA SHIPPING INC, $7.80, down 4 pct
The Greek drybulk shipper said it had signed a contract for one of its dry bulk vessels at $13,000 per day, 76 percent below the ship's previous charter rate.
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, $5.89, down 2 pct
MICROSOFT CORP, $30.65 down 0.36 pct
Sterne Agee downgraded chipmaker AMD by a notch to "neutral", citing weakening demand for personal computers ahead of Microsoft's Windows 8 launch.
WET SEAL INC, $3.25, up 3 pct
The women's apparel retailer, responding to calls from several shareholders, said it is weighing plans to use its deep cash reserves.
ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES INC, $13.22, up 9 pct
The company's shares rose to their highest in more than 10 years after U.S. health regulators on Tuesday approved its in-home HIV test, the first such product to get the nod.
PATRIOT COAL CORP, $2.53, up 38 pct
Shares of the company, which is in the process of securing a new loan package, rose sharply on Thursday and analysts said it was likely a result of short trading.
