MARKET PULSE: Seagate, United Technologies, Cognizant

July 6 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Friday:

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC, Thursday close $25.08, down 3 pct premarket

The electronic storage device maker said its fourth-quarter revenue is expected to have missed its forecast as a quality issue at a supplier affected production in its enterprise disk drive unit.

KKR & CO LP, Thursday close $13.31

The buyout firm is set to buy German cutlery and coffee machines maker WMF AG for at least 587 million euros ($727 million), seeking to expand the business in Asia and the United States.

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP, Thursday close $75.39

GOODRICH, Thursday close $127.11

United Technologies is set to win EU approval for its $16.5 billion purchase of U.S. aircraft components maker Goodrich after agreeing to sell assets in the United States and Britain, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP, Thursday close $60.22

VMWARE INC, Thursday close $90.21

Sales at global IT companies are likely to come under pressure, hurt by slowing spending and weakening European demand, analysts at Berenberg said, downgrading Cognizant Technology and VMware.

INFORMATICA CORP, Thursday close $43.37, down 29 pct premarket

Shares of the data-integration software maker fell after it forecast a weak second quarter, hurt by delayed contracts, and at least one brokerage downgraded the stock.

XYRATEX LTD, Thursday close $11.72, up 3 pct premarket

Shares of the data storage products maker rose on Friday after the company forecast third-quarter earnings largely above analysts' estimates.