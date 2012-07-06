MARKET PULSE: Seagate, Navistar, KKR, VMWARE

July 6 Some U.S. stocks on the move on Friday:
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC, $23.99 down 4 pct
The electronic storage device maker said its fourth-quarter
revenue is expected to have missed its forecast as a quality
issue at a supplier affected production in its enterprise disk
drive unit.
KKR & CO LP, $13.11 down 2 pct
The buyout firm is set to buy German cutlery and coffee
machines maker WMF AG for at least 587 million euros
($727 million), seeking to expand the business in Asia and the
United States.
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP, $58.63 down 3
pct
VMWARE INC, $84.00, down 7 pct
Sales at global IT companies are likely to come under
pressure, hurt by slowing spending and weakening European
demand, analysts at Berenberg said, downgrading Cognizant
Technology and VMware.
INFORMATICA CORP, $30.00, down 31 pct
Shares of the data-integration software maker fell after it
forecast a weak second quarter, hurt by delayed contracts, and
at least one brokerage downgraded the stock.
XYRATEX LTD, $13.17, up 12 pct
Shares of the data storage products maker rose after the
company forecast third-quarter earnings largely above analysts'
estimates.
NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP, $27.37, down 5 pct
The U.S. truck and engine maker said it will introduce a new
clean engine technology that will comply with Environmental
Protection Agency (EPA) emission norms by early next year. At
least one analyst, however, raised questions about the costs the
company would face as it transitioned to the new engine.
CONSOLIDATED EDISON, $61.82, down 0.43 pct
Contract talks between the company and locked out workers
will resume on Friday while replacement crews worked to end
additional brownouts as New York City sweltered in a prolonged
heat wave.
CHRISTOPHER & BANKS CORP, $1.39, down 7 pct
The women's clothing retailer rejected a $64 million
unsolicited takeover offer from private equity firm Aria
Partners, and put in place a takeover defense.
SEQUENOM INC, $3.95, down 3 pct
A U.S. district court denied Sequenom's request for
preliminary injunction against privately held Ariosa Diagnostics
from selling prenatal tests for detecting abnormal number of
chromosomes. The genetic analysis products maker filed the
motion alleging that Ariosa infringed its patent on a test for
detecting a genetic chromosomal anomaly known as Trisomy 21.