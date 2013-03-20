MARKET PULSE-Suntech, Adobe, Zynga, Anadarko, Francesca's

March 20 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Wednesday:
U.S. STOCK INDEX FUTURES GAIN, FED IN FOCUS
U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall
Street on Wednesday, with futures for the S&P 500, the
Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 rising 0.3 to 0.6
percent.
** SUNTECH POWER HOLDINGS, Tuesday close $0.5860,
down 21 pct premarket
The China-based solar panel maker declared bankruptcy on
Wednesday, state news agency Xinhua said. [ID: nB9N0BW016]
** GEVO INC, Tuesday close $2.06, up 19 pct
premarket
A U.S. district court's ruling strengthened the biofuel
company's case that it does not infringe Butamax Advanced
Biofuels LLC's patents, analysts at Robert W Baird & Co wrote in
a note. The two biofuel producers have been in a court battle
over a patent for a method to commercially produce isobutanol.
The U.S. District Court of Delaware gave Gevo partial
summary judgment on non-infringement on Tuesday. "The decision
by the court gives us increased confidence in Gevo's position,"
said the analysts.
** ADOBE SYSTEMS INC, Tuesday close $40.75, up 6
pct premarket
The maker of Photoshop and Acrobat software raised its
full-year adjusted earnings forecast after reporting
first-quarter results above Wall Street estimates as more
customers chose its subscription-based model.
** ZYNGA INC, Tuesday close $3.47, down 3 pct
premarket
BofA Merril Lynch downgraded the online game maker's stock
to "neutral" from "buy", theflyonthewall.com reported.
** ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP, Tuesday close, up 2 pct
premarket
The U.S. oil and gas company said on Tuesday it has
discovered a large amount of oil at its Shenandoah-2 well in the
deepwater Gulf of Mexico.
Anadarko has a large and active portfolio of deepwater oil
and gas prospects in places including the Gulf of Mexico and
Africa.
** JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, Tuesday close $49.20, up 1
pct premarket
The bank has reached a $546 million settlement with the
trustee liquidating the failed broker-dealer unit of MF Global
Holdings, a court filing showed, an amount that will
help repay the brokerage's customers.
As part of a settlement reached with James Giddens, the
trustee who is tasked with liquidating MF Global Inc, JPMorgan
will pay $100 million that will be made available for
distribution to former MF Global customers.
** STAR SCIENTIFIC INC, Tuesday close $1.64, down
17 pct after market
The United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District
of Virginia sent subpoenas to Star Scientific, its directors and
others between this January and February, the maker of dietary
supplements disclosed in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. ()
The company, which stopped selling smokeless tobacco
products last year, said the subpoenas sought information on its
securities, including private placement and related transactions
since 2006.
** WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC, Tuesday close $45.21, up 6
pct after market
The U.S. home goods chain reported a higher-than-expected
quarterly profit, aided by fewer discounts and strong online
sales in the holiday season.
** MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES INC, Tuesday close $7.44,
down 6 pct after market
The maker of energy storage devices said its independent
auditor McGladrey LLP resigned, citing "material weakness" in
the company's internal control over revenue recognition.
** FUEL TECH INC, Tuesday close $4.47, down 9 pct
after market
The maker of air pollution control products posted a
surprise quarterly loss, hurt by charges from an income tax
settlement, impairment and reserves for bed debt.
** COBALT INTERNATIONAL ENERGY INC, Tuesday close
$25.79, up 5 pct after market
Analysts at RBC Capital Markets raised the price target on
the oil explorer's stock to $36 from $34 based on the company's
successful exploration in West Africa and increased
opportunities in the North Platte discovery well and the
Shenandoah appraisal well in the Gulf of Mexico.
** FRANCESCA'S HOLDINGS CORP, Tuesday close $26.98,
up 4 pct after market
The women's clothing retailer reported quarterly results
that beat Wall Street estimates, helped by margin improvement
and strong demand for its affordable clothing and jewelry.
** NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP, Tuesday close $14.64,
down 3.5 pct after market
The private equity firm estimated its quarterly investment
income per share largely below analysts' estimates. It said it
expected first-quarter net investment income of between 33 and
35 cents, while analysts were looking for 35 cents on average,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.